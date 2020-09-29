We’re a few weeks into the tech launch season and it’s safe to say that it’s getting busy. And while a lot of the new things coming out are appealing, they often come in at fairly hefty prices. That’s where cheap tech comes in handy.

Truth be told, there is a lot of good, but cheap tech out there for you to get your hands on. If you’re tired of sifting through the pages and pages of cheap tech available on marketplaces like Amazon, then we can help. Here are 6 great tech gadgets that you can get for under $25.

Smart plug

PHOTO: WYZE

Smart homes are all the rave these days, and as we move into a more connected world, it only seems reasonable to find new ways to connect with the place you rest your head at night. Getting a smart home going can be expensive, though, which is where companies like Wyze come in. Alongside a slew of other “smart home” tech, Wyze offers items like the Wyze Smart Plug, which connects directly to WiFi and lets you control your non-smart things from your smartphone.

Wyze Smart WiFi Plug ($19.97: amazon.com

With the Wyze Smart WiFi plug, you can equip your home with all the tech that you need to control your lights and other electronics from the comfort of your smartphone screen. It’s an inexpensive way to bring your order home into the new age of technology, and there are even other Wyze products you can pair it with for an even better smart home experience.

Expanded USB wall charger

PHOTO: ANKER

There’s nothing more frustrating than needing to charge your phone but not being able to find a place to plug your charger in. With the Anker 40W 5-Port USB Wall Charger, the need to take up multiple outlets in your living room, kitchen, or other living space is completely negated. With support for pretty much any USB-A device like iPhones, Android phones, or even iPads and other tablets, the Anker 40W 5-Port USB Wall Charger has plenty of power to keep your devices running smoothly.

Anker 40W 5-Port USB Wall Charger ($22.99: amazon.com

If you’ve been struggling to keep your devices charged because you’re running out of outlets, then this USB wall charger hub is the perfect gadget to add to your home.

Phone charger bracelet

PHOTO: Auzev

Even though a lot of us are stuck at home during the current global crisis, there are still a lot of people that have to go out and work outside of their homes. With so many people spending so much time on their phones these days – for work and personal business – running out of battery charge can be cause of stress that you just don’t need anymore. Luckily, little tech gadgets like the Auzev USB Charging Bracelet exist. This fashionable bracelet makes sure you always have a phone charger on you.

Auzev USB Charging Bracelet ($14.99: amazon.com

The cable here isn’t very long, but if you want something that looks good and blends in with your daily outfit, then this handy little charger bracelet should be on your wishlist. You can also pick it up in one of a few different sizes, depending on how big your wrist is.

Item finder

PHOTO: Tile

We’ve all been there. You’re getting ready to head out to the grocery store and can’t find your keys, or you’re looking for your favorite wallet or bag, but you can’t find what you’re looking for anywhere. That’s where this next piece of tech comes in.

There’s really nothing more frustrating than misplacing something you use a lot and while a lot of phones allow us to simply call out to them, losing your keys, or a wallet, or a bag of some kind can be stressful. With the Tile Mate, you never have to worry about that again. Simply toss the Tile Mate into your bag and forget about it. Batteries need to be replaced once a year, but other than that the Tile Mate ensures you can always find that favorite bag no matter where it ends up.

Portable charger

PHOTO: Anker

In a world with battery-eating apps like Pokemon Go that drain your phone’s charge quickly, having a portable charger on your person can be extremely helpful when you’re out and about for long periods of time. There are a slew of great portable chargers out there, but Anker offers a great option for a solid price in the PowerCore 5000.

Anker PowerCore 5000 Portable Charger ($19.99: amazon.com

True wireless earbuds

PHOTO: Aibondee earbuds

Bluetooth earbuds have become increasingly popular over the past few years with big names like Apple and Samsung releasing their own custom variants. But, if you aren’t willing to drop the money required to grab a pair of AirPods or one of Samsung’s options, then these wireless earbuds from Aiboondee offer a solid pairing for an easy-to-swallow price.

True Wireless Earbuds V5.0 from Aibondee ($19.99: amazon.com

While they aren’t nearly as high-quality as the more expensive brands, Aibondee has put together a solid pair of truly wireless earbuds for a very appealing price. They also come in a case similar to AirPods, which means you can use them similarly and even pair them up with your iPhone or Android device for a great listening experience when on the go.