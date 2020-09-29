Today, you’ll find a deal on Yankee Candles, discounts on bags from Timbuk2, and savings on essentials from Amazon brands. All that and more, below.
Amazon brands
In advance of Prime Day (officially scheduled for October 13 and 14), Amazon is offering some stellar deals on a full range of products of the retailer’s own in-house brands. Right now, save on daily essentials for baby, grooming, beauty, pets and health, not to mention some snacks and grocery items, too.
Yankee Candles
It’s not fall until you’ve stocked up on autumnal scented candles. Luckily, Amazon is hosting a one-day sale on Yankee Candles, featuring home-y scents like Autumn Leaves, Christmas Cookie, Cinnamon Vanilla and Sparkling Snow. Each burns for 150 hours, so you’ll be set to keep a candle burning through the entire holiday season if you stock up now.
Timbuk2
There’s only one day left to bag a new bag for less at Timbuk2. Shop the top-notch brand’s 49 Hour Sale for 40% off select backpacks, messenger bags, totes, belt bags and more. Just be sure to use code HURRY40 at checkout to snag the savings.
Insignia 4K Smart TV
Thanks to a deal exclusive to Prime members, you can save on a 2020 Insignia 50-inch Smart 4K UHD TV with Fire TV. Now you can add this screen to any room in your house for less than $250.
Fire TV Recast
Too busy to watch live TV? That’s no problem with Fire TV Recast, a DVR that allows you to record shows using your voice with Fire TV or Echo Show, or with a compatible mobile device. And right now, Prime members can save $100 on the device. Store 75 hours of programming, and record up to two programs at once, so you know you’ll never miss another episode again.
More deals to shop
- Work out in style with limited time deals on activewear from Nordstrom Rack.
- For one day only, pick up refurb Razer and Logitech gaming headsets at a discount at Woot!
- When you sign up for a OneAsics membership, you can score five pairs of Asics socks for just $5.
- Select garden supplies and fall plants are on sale at The Home Depot just in time for a new season.
- Step up your shoe game with a limited-time 30% discount on footwear at Urban Outfitters.
- Sale styles are an extra 30% off at Lucky Brand, so you can stock up on denim and other fall styles.
- Snag a new laptop with up to 60% off at Lenovo, plus use code EXTRAFIVE for even more savings.
- New suits, shirts, shoes and more for men are marked down at Jos. A. Bank’s latest flash sale.
- Refurb Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch notebooks are on sale at Woot! for one day only.
- Don’t forget, you can snag two previous generation Echo Dots for under $40 with code DOTPRIME2PK.
For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.