Amazon Prime Day (well, days) is coming up on October 13 and 14, and many of us are already making our lists of what we’re going to shop from Amazon’s huge inventory — after all, it’s a great time to score a deal on a big investment purchase (TV? Mattress?) or knock a few items off the holiday shopping list. But you can start saving already: If you spend $10 with one of Amazon’s US-based small-business partners now through October 12, you’ll get a $10 credit to use on a Prime Day purchase.

Amazon has made it easy to find exactly what you want — and direct your dollars too — with small businesses organized by region (such as the Midwest and Southeast), type of business owner (like makers, Black-owned and woman-owned) and category of product (like jewelry, home and pets).

Read on for some of our best picks from the small-business offer below. And don’t forget, there are other ways to get that $10 Prime Day credit too: Just spend $10 or more in a single purchase via Amazon Books, Amazon 4-Star and Amazon Pop-Up, or spend $10 on Whole Foods products, which is extremely easy to do.

Iya Foods Premium Cassava Flour, 5-Pound Bag ($18.50; amazon.com)

Iya Foods Premium Cassava Flour, 5-Pound Bag PHOTO: Amazon

Iya Foods was started with the belief that foods should be made with real ingredients that are actually good for you. Sounds simple, but in the age of big corporate food producers, it isn’t. North Aurora, Illinois-based Toyin Kolawole started Iya Foods when, as a mom, she was searching for healthier, more nourishing foods for her family. Look for products inspired by Kolawole’s heritage as a Nigerian American, including this gluten-free organic cassava flour sourced from same-day harvests, or these ground yellow habaneros picked by hand in West Africa for a spicy kick during the cold months.

Ghinny Water Bottle With Time Marker ($16.90; amazon.com)

Ghinny Water Bottle With Time Marker PHOTO: Amazon

Remembering to drink enough water each day — especially when work makes it hard to pull ourselves away from screens and desks — can be a bit of a challenge, but Ghinny’s time-marking water bottle is here to keep you hydrated. BPA-free and nontoxic, this water bottle is marked in hourly increments to make sure you’re giving your body what it needs.

Darlyng & Co. Affirmation Flash Cards ($22.99; amazon.com)

Darlyng & Co. Affirmation Flash Cards PHOTO: Amazon

These affirmation flash cards help quickly growing brains do their thing by reinforcing both the alphabet and little ones’ confidence and sense of self-worth. Each card connects a letter of the alphabet to an empowering affirmation statement: “K,” for example, is for knowledge, with the affirmation statement “My knowledge is my greatest power.”

Fort Boards ($99.98; amazon.com)

Fort Boards PHOTO: Amazon

This Seattle-based company got started when its founder wanted kids to have imaginative, screen-free play activities. And, admittedly, everyone loves building a fort (even as a grown-up), but these Fort Boards take it to the next level. Designed for indoor or outdoor use, this open-ended building toy helps curious kids learn STEM and STEAM skills, tying in engineering with creativity, play and spatial reasoning. It comes with 44 boards and 46 connectors that cover more than 20 square feet of surface area.

Marquise Threader Big Hoop Earrings ($17.89; amazon.com)

Marquise Threader Big Hoop Earrings PHOTO: Amazon

From woman-owned jewelry and accessory company Humble Chic, these 18-karat gold-plated earrings are perfect for minimalists who want to add a little glam to their outfit. They’re handcrafted and finished with anti-tarnish coating so they last longer than standard fast-fashion hoops. Plus, they’re hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive ears too.

Organic Cotton Herb Tea Towel ($16; amazon.com)

Organic Cotton Herb Tea Towel PHOTO: Amazon

From a fifth-generation Maine dairy farmer comes a cute and practical line of organic hand-printed textiles. Each flour-sack towel is screenprinted by hand with eco-friendly water-based ink, and best of all, they’re absorbent, lint-free and quick-drying. Plus, they’re beautiful enough that they can stay on display, making them a perfect pick-me-up for yourself or a cherished present for a friend.

Ravenox Natural Twisted Cotton Rope ($21.80; amazon.com)

Ravenox Natural Twisted Cotton Rope PHOTO: Amazon

No matter why you need rope — for a dog leash, stringing a hammock or a horse lead — this soft, super-strong twisted cotton rope gets the job done. It’s from one of only 29 American Cordage Institute-approved manufacturers around the world, and the triple-twist construction makes it incredibly durable (plus, it’s not susceptible to UV damage like synthetic rope).

