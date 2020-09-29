Togo names first female Prime Minister

(CNN) Togo's President Faure Gnassingbe has appointed the country's first female prime minister.

Victoire Tomegah Dogbe, 60, became the first female prime minister of the tiny West African nation of about eight million people.

Dogbe, whose appointment was confirmed by President Faure Gnassingbe on Monday, replaces Komi Selom Klassou, who resigned as prime minister on Friday, a position he held since 2015.