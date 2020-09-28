A teacher with terminal cancer wanted to repaint his house for his wife. A dozen people came to help

(CNN) Tim Gjoraas' life has rapidly changed over the past year and a half since he was diagnosed with colon cancer.

The 45-year-old teacher from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, started chemotherapy treatments when he was diagnosed last year, but in July doctors told him he had only months left to live.

"I found out I was not going to win the fight," Gjoraas told CNN on Monday.

In July , after teaching for 22 years, he made the tough decision to pack up his classroom at Washington High School and retire to spend more time with his wife and three children. Gjoraas shared the news on social media , and since then, the community has rallied around his family.

"My community has really gone to bat for my family and I over and over and over," he said.

