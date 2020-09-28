'South Park' town showed up to watch the Denver Broncos game

(CNN) The Denver Broncos, like a handful of other NFL teams, are only allowing a limited number of fans to attend games in-person this season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but that didn't stop the franchise from filling seats.

During Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Bucaneers, one of the end zones at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium was filled with 1,800 character cutouts from Comedy Central's popular show, "South Park," based on a town in Colorado.

Come on down to Denver and meet some friends of mine pic.twitter.com/YOGCraqGyM — South Park (@SouthPark) September 27, 2020

The cutouts are part of the Broncos' initiative to raise money for charity, according to CNN affiliate KCNC . So far, the team has raised $130,000.

The team originally made 1,000 cardboard cutouts available for fans to buy priced at $100 each with all net proceeds going toward Denver Broncos Charities during the season opener.

"South Park" characters Eric Cartman, Kenny, Kyle and others can be seen in the stands -- all sporting face masks.