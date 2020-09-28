Here's how astronauts vote from space

(CNN) Millions of Americans will vote by mail or in person for the next president of the US. At least one vote will be cast some 200 miles above the Earth.

NASA astronaut and flight engineer Kate Rubins plans to vote from the International Space Station, NASA confirmed to CNN, where she'll be stationed during the voting period.

But she'll make time to vote, too. She cast her vote from space in 2016, NASA said, when she was again researching at the space station. (During that 2016 spaceflight, she became the first person to sequence DNA in space .)

How to vote from space

