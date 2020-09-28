Police broke up a massive party of more than 1,000 people near Florida State University

(CNN) Florida is opening up and its students are itching to party.

Police officers in Tallahassee, home of Florida State University's sprawling campus, responded to more than a dozen calls for in reference to large crowds last weekend, according to a statement from the Tallahassee Police Department

One gathering at an off-campus apartment complex on Dixie Drive involved more than 1,000 people gathered outside along with 700 vehicles, police said. Officers arriving just before midnight were able to safely disperse the crowds with assistance from a Leon County Sheriff's Office helicopter. The apartment complex is about two miles from the FSU campus.

The massive party came as nearly 1,500 students have tested positive for the coronavirus since testing began August 2. Florida Gov. Rick DeSantis called for "some type of bill of rights for students" that would protect them from "draconian" punishments put in place to stop its spread, according to CNN affiliate WJXT

"That's what college kids do, and they're at low risk," DeSantis said about the partying students. "And I just think that we've got to be reasonable about this and really focus the efforts on where the most significant risk is."

