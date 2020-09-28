The holiday everyone needs right now is upon us: Fat Bear Week

(CNN) Fat Bear Week -- the one time a year where you can openly and proudly cheer for your favorite chubby bear -- is back.

The annual competition, held by Katmai National Park in Alaska, crowns the fattest bear in the state's Brook River.

Created six years ago, the competition features the area's largest bears competing against each other in a full on tournament -- bracket and all.

The first official day of voting -- via online submissions -- begins on Wednesday, September 30 and the winner will be picked on Tuesday, October 6.

Experience the excitement of survival of the fattest when Fat Bear Week 2020 begins Wednesday, September 30th! Matchups will be open for voting from 12 - 10 p.m. Eastern (8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Alaska).https://t.co/R3OEcgZ6T9#FatBearWeek #BearCam #ParkScience #KatmaiNPP pic.twitter.com/C2u6tajJ6D — Katmai National Park (@KatmaiNPS) September 25, 2020

For bears, gaining weight before hibernation is really important for their health.

Read More