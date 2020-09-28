New York judge orders judicial review of Eric Garner case

(CNN) Eric Garner's mother has won her bid for an investigation into New York City's handling of the arrest of her son, the disciplining of officers involved in his 2014 death and the lack of medical care he was given by police officers, a state judge ruled.

"Although the arrest and death of Eric Garner has received considerable attention in the press over the past six years, many facts relating to his arrest and death, and the investigations and any disciplinary actions taken in response to his death, have not been disclosed to the public or to the family of Mr. Garner," New York State Supreme Court Judge Joan Madden wrote in her Thursday decision.

Gwen Carr, Garner's mother, wants to be able to question officials including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, former New York Police Commissioner James O'Neill and others as part of an inquiry into potential violations and "neglect of duties" in their handling of Garner's arrest and death. CNN has reached out to McNeill and to de Blasio's office comment.

What Carr petitioned for is known as a summary judicial inquiry, a procedure created by the New York City charter that allows for certain people to be allowed to petition a judge to conduct an inquiry into "any alleged violation or neglect of duty in relation to ... the government or affairs of the city" in which the people being investigated may be required to attend and be questioned.

The officer seen holding Garner in a chokehold before he died , Daniel Pantaleo, was given a disciplinary trial in 2019, when an administrative judge overseeing the trial found Pantaleo committed "grave misconduct" and recommended he be fired.

