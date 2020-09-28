Police are looking for the suspect in a homicide at a popular haunted house

(CNN) Detroit police are asking for the public's help in identifying a potential suspect in a homicide that occurred outside a popular haunted house.

Deputies responded to a call about a shooting early Sunday morning at the Erebus Haunted House in Pontiac, Michigan. Erebus opened for the season on Friday, and was ranked the number one haunted house in the US by USA Today in 2019

Police said the victim and his girlfriend were waiting in line at the haunted house when the alleged suspect, who was ahead of them, would not move.

"The victim and the suspect exchanged words as the suspect thought the victim had cut in line ahead of him. The victim then stated to his girlfriend that he was going to his vehicle," the Oakland County Sherriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

"The suspect and victim went separately to the parking lot. Witnesses reported hearing shots fired."

Read More