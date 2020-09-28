Today, you’ll find deals on Amazon services ahead of Prime Day, discounts on Adidas and savings on plenty of clothes from Nordstrom Rack, Perry Ellis and Vineyard Vines. All that and more below.
Amazon
Prime Day is officially coming October 13 and 14, but you don’t have to wait to save on some of Amazon’s best products and services. If you’re a Prime member, you can get two Echo Dots for just $39.98 with code DOTPRIME2PK. Plus, you can save $50 on Audible’s annual plan, get 50% off a six-month Kindle Unlimited membership and more. Check out all of Amazon’s deals and everything we know about Prime Day here.
Adidas
Adidas’ Fall Sale is on, offering up to 50% off select sneakers and apparel. You can shop for both men and women and score on some classics like slides, sneakers and track jackets.
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack has multiple sales live now, spanning all sorts of fall styles, including up to 70% off denim, up to 65% off sweater dresses and up to 50% off Ugg and other cold-weather boots. If you need to stock up before the weather drops, Nordstrom Rack is your one-stop shop.
Perry Ellis
Refresh your fall wardrobe with work-from-home staples from Perry Ellis. The brand’s Semi-Annual Sale is live with hundreds of styles discounted, with everything from dress shirts and pants to floral polos and jeans. With prices starting as low as $29.99, it’s easy to find a new outfit so you can show up to your online meetings in style.
Vineyard Vines
Vineyard Vines has a huge sale where you can get up to 50% off right now. Shop polos, pullovers and other classic pieces for the whole family, and browse through everything on sale for men, women, boys and girls to get ready for the fall.
More deals to shop
- The HP Days Sale is on with savings on a small selection of laptops, desktops and monitors.
- Helix is still offering its Labor Day prices on mattresses, meaning you can get up to $200 off and two free pillows. It’s a tiered sale, so the more you spend the more you save. Check it out here.
- Supergoop, popular for its sunscreens and moisturizers, is hosting a fall sale where you can score some fresh sunscreen for 20% off with code FALL20. All of the brand’s SPF products are on sale, so whether you need full-body protection or a gentler cream for your face, Supergoop has got you covered.
- Today only, The Home Depot has steep discounts on bathroom fixtures, including vanities and mirrors, bathroom faucets and shower surrounds.
- With shirts as low as $1.90 and most hovering around between $5 and $10, Uniqlo’s UT Graphic Tees Sale is the perfect place to get some new comfy shirts to fill your closet.
- Score Nike essentials for up to 40% off at the iconic brand’s sale. From high-tech running shoes to sustainable leggings, Nike’s got everything you need to stay fit and fashionable.
- If you can’t find the Nike gear you want at its site, you’re in luck because Kohl’s is also offering sharp markdowns on tons of Nike gear, including shoes, clothing and accessories. Browse over 11,000 items on sale here.
- Boll & Branch’s End of Season Sale is still live, dishing out an extra 15% off sale items with code EXTRA15. Shop all your bedding needs, from sheets and pillowcases to shower curtains and hand towels, now.
For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.