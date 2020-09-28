Now that everyone is spending more time indoors, faux plants that truly look real can add a touch of nature to your space, minus the upkeep. After all, some people love the look of plants in their home but seriously lack a green thumb. Others love to change things up and decorate seasonally, so they hesitate to commit to living plants, which generally have to be cared for all year. Either way, carefully selected faux plants and flowers give you all the highs of having a home with greenery without the lows of having to worry about watering, fertilizing or moving it around to ensure it gets enough sunlight.

When selecting faux plants and flowers for your home, look for real-looking trunks and stems first. These are the foundations of a plant and flower, so if they look fake, it’s hard to recover. It may sound counterintuitive, but the leaves should also appear imperfect, much like those on real plants and flowers. Once you’ve made your pick, place it in a nice-looking pot or container and the sharp package will have everyone fooled.

The following are some of the most real-looking faux plants and flowers that will never go out of style.

Faux Eucalyptus Stem by Hearth & Hand With Magnolia ($3.99; target.com)

This eucalyptus plant’s broad leaves reach out from a sturdy stem in a natural arch, plus they’re flexible enough that you can adjust them to your liking without damaging the plant. A staple at many spas and resorts, this faux version adds a touch of Zen on its own but can be grouped in multiples for a fuller look.

Threshold Artificial Fern Arrangement in White Ceramic Pot (14.99; target.com)

Ferns have long been a home decor standout in part because they’re lush, full plants with wispy fronds that spread out in all directions. Even the shape of their leaves is interesting to look at, hence why this affordable version is such a winner — it actually looks real. The branches are just flexible enough that it’s easy to adjust them, and the plant itself comes in a chic ceramic pot, which adds a touch of style.

Silk Flower Common Poppy Spray ($20.99; wayfair.com)

There’s nothing like a bright “pop” of poppies to brighten your day — or your space. It’s like a big burst of happiness in the middle of your living room, or wherever you place these. Fans say this silky spray of poppies not only looks natural, but it also has a whimsical flair just like the real things do, plus it’s easy to shape the stems to get them just right. This arrangement comes with four flower blooms and one flower bud per stem.

Butterfly Craze Artificial Lavender Plant ($14.99; amazon.com)

Who doesn’t love a huge spray of lavender? Each order of this purple-hued masterpiece includes four bundles of stemmed flowers. Leaves mixed into the greenery give this romantic-looking bunch a more authentic feel. It’s perfect for vases or displayed outdoors in a wide pot. One Amazon reviewer who chose the latter says it can stand up to extreme temperatures without looking dull or washed out.

Bayou Breeze Fiddle-Leaf Fig Plant in Basket ($66.99, originally $78.99; wayfair.com)

The ultimate statement plant, fiddle-leaf fig plants have risen in popularity in part because they go with just about any decor, they look great in many different kinds of pots or baskets and their thin trunk and large, lush leaves add volume to a room without overpowering it. It’s what designers like to call “scale.” At 3 feet tall, it works for a home or office and has green, fade-resistant leaves. This one from Wayfair is a great value because it comes with the basket.

Nearly Natural Nasturtium Silk Hanging Basket ($41.87, originally $49.49; walmart.com)

The abundance of flowers, buds and leaves on this silk hanging plant is part of what makes it look so real. Each individual silk petal is dyed to match the vivid shades of yellow and orange found in natural nasturtiums. A great price for its size at nearly 30 inches tall and wide, it comes with a wicker basket, ready to hang.

Project 62 Artificial Arrowhead Plant Arrangement in Pot White ($4.99; target.com)

A great accent to a desk or dresser, this arrowhead plant that comes in a lovely modern white pot has nearly 100 Target reviews, with shoppers noting how truly realistic it looks.

Project 62 Artificial Eucalyptus Plant Arrangement in Pot White ($4.99; target.com)

Another great option for a desk plant, this artificial eucalyptus plant has more than 130 5-star reviews.

Nearly Natural Mix Greens Artificial Plant in Planter ($45.31; homedepot.com)

Sometimes the best way to make one faux plant look real is to mix it with other faux plants to create an arrangement. This way there’s more than one focal point and it’s harder to get stuck on the slight nuances between the leaves and stems. This 25-inch-tall mix of silk greens and foliage comes in a stylish white planter ready to go.

Threshold Artificial Fiddle-Leaf Fig in Ceramic Pot White ($14.99; target.com)

For a smaller fiddle-leaf fig option, this is short enough to fit right onto your dresser or mantle, and reviewers simply love the bright green leaves and the modern white pot it comes in.

Turnmeon Faux Plastic Cornflower Greenery Shrubs (starting at $12.99; amazon.com)

Faux plants and flowers don’t just look great indoors; they can fake out neighbors and passersby outdoors too. These eight bundles of artificial cornflower shrubs come in six vibrant colors with shiny green leaves that look like the real thing. Both heat- and UV-resistant, these shrubs won’t fade, making them perfect for a container garden or windowsill. Amazon reviewers love the pop of color they add to a patio or porch.

Threshold Artificial Grass Arrangement in Pot White ($20; target.com)

If you’re in need of a taller plant (think close to 2 feet), this slim one would look great in the corner of a desk or dresser, or even in a bathroom (as one reviewer shows), with leaves that shoot straight up.

Willa Arlo Interiors Calla Lily Stem Bundle ($21.99; wayfair.com)

Elegant and classy, there’s nothing like a handful of calla lilies to polish off a room. Available in six colors, each bundle comes with eight flowers. Unlike other faux flowers, these stems are removable, so you can reuse them on their own as vase fillers if you want to change the look of your arrangement. One Wayfair reviewer said her bundle looks so real she placed it in a vase with real water and no one’s the wiser.

MyGift Set of 3 Artificial Plants ($29.99; amazon.com)

If you’re looking for a trio of plants for your windowsill or table, look no further. These come in neat glass vases with stones and look seriously real in reviewers’ photos.

LCG Florals Artificial Philodendron Plant ($39.49; target.com)

Beloved by Target shoppers, this philodendron, with those iconic leaves, is sure to make a statement in your home. It comes packaged in a bottle, so it can fit right onto a coffee table, nightstand or really wherever you think best.

Coolmade Lavender Artificial Flower Pot, 2-Pack ($17.99, originally $28.99; walmart.com)

A great buy, this two-pack combo comes with one pink and one purple faux lavender plant in adorable terra-cotta containers that look like they could be straight out of Joanna Gaines’ greenhouse. Great for home offices and guest rooms, these miniature plants add a touch of romantic charm to windowsills and tabletops.