Amazon Prime Day 2020 was delayed for months this year, but finally, the retailer’s biggest sale event is on the horizon. The mega retailer just announced that the huge sale event will take place on October 13 and 14. Of course, it’s never too early to start preparing — and writing up your wish list for the big sale.

Read on for what we know about Prime Day 2020 so far, and everything you can do now to make sure you’re ready when prices finally drop.

What is Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon’s annual sale event exclusively for Prime members. It features two days of special savings on thousands of items across all product categories. More details about Prime Day 2020 can be found here.

When is Prime Day?

Amazon confirmed on Sunday that Prime Day will be held on October 13 and 14. The deals will go live starting at midnight PST.

Though Amazon typically hosts major Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale events in November ahead of the holiday season, Prime Day will surely be the time to pick up everything you need for all your fall and winter celebrations at a discount before they sell out.

How to prepare for Prime Day

First things first: Make sure you actually have an Amazon Prime membership. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial here, after which your membership will cost $12.99 per month or $119 per year. In addition to fast, free two-day shipping, you’ll also have access to Prime Video, ad-free music streaming, unlimited photo storage and unlimited reading. Many of Prime Day’s best deals, including Lightning Deals (we’ll get to that in a second), are only available to Prime members.

Once your membership is all squared away, you should also take some time to ensure your payment methods, including 1-Click settings and default delivery, are up to date so that you can snag your desired deals in a timely fashion.

You can also get an extra $10 credit for Prime Day by shopping select small businesses. From now to October 12, Amazon will give Prime Members $10 if they spend as much on products from U.S. based small businesses. Plus, the retailer is making it easy to support businesses from anywhere across the country, allowing you to browse products by category, region or even filter your search by businesses that are woman-owned, Black-owned, military family-owned and more.

Finally, this year, Amazon has created a new “Watch this deal” button, which enables customers to set an alert to be notified when specific products go on sale. This button is only available on Amazon’s mobile app, so you should be sure to scroll through and subscribe to deals on all the products you’re hoping to snap up at a discount on Prime Day to make sure you don’t miss them.

What are the best Prime Day sales?

Amazon hasn’t officially announced most specific deals, but last year we saw savings that ran the gamut from electronics and major appliances to small household items.

We expect similar products to be on sale this year. Look out for deals on Amazon devices, including Fire tablets and TV streaming sticks, Echo smart speakers and Kindles. There also might be a few deals on Apple products; smart TVs; gaming and toys; smart home products, including home security and smart lights; vacuums, including Dyson and Roomba; Instant Pots and other kitchen essentials; and apparel from top brands like Adidas, Calvin Klein and Amazon’s own in-house brands — just to name a few categories.

There are, however, a few Prime Day deals that are available now: Prime members can receive 50% off a new six-month Kindle Unlimited membership; save $50 on Audible’s annual plan, including 12 credits to use upfront on any title including new releases and best sellers; and get $15 off their first order of $50 on Amazon Fresh. You can also save up to 40% on daily essentials, or upgrade your smart home with two new Echo Dot devices for $39.98 if you’re a Prime member and use code DOTPRIME2PK at checkout.

How to find the best Prime Day deals

You’ll want to bookmark Amazon’s deal page, where all the items included in the sale should appear. Be sure to check early and often on the big day; Prime Day deals are known to sell out quickly, and new deals will likely be added throughout the sale event.

You’ll also find Amazon’s famed Lightning Deals on the aforementioned page (you can filter your view so that you only see Lightning Deals using the panel on the left side of the page).

And don’t forget: Amazon Prime Day isn’t the only big sale to look out for. Other major retailers, including Walmart and Target, will likely be hosting huge, competing sale events of their own.

