At least 16 killed from carbon monoxide poisoning in China coal mine accident

(CNN) At least 16 workers in southwest China were killed after they became trapped underground in a coal mine and exposed to unsafe levels of carbon monoxide, Chinese state media reported.

There were 17 people inside the Songzao coal mine in the Chinese city of Chongqing at the time of the incident, according to the state-run CGTN broadcaster. Only one person was pulled out alive by rescuers and they are in critical condition in hospital, CGTN reported.

The accident happened just after midday local time on Sunday, when a conveyer belt in the mine caught fire, producing excessive levels of carbon monoxide and trapping the miners.

State news agency Xinhua reported that carbon monoxide levels inside the coal mine had exceeded safe limits.

China's Ministry of Emergency Management said in a statement that they are working to identify the cause of the accident and implement safety measures.

Ambulances wait outside the Songzao Coal Mine after workers became trapped.

