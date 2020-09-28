(CNN) The operator of Australia's Dreamworld theme park has been fined 3.6 million Australian dollars ($2.5m) for a 2016 malfunction on one of its rides that killed four people.

Visitors Cindy Low, Kate Goodchild, Luke Dorsett and Roozi Araghi were on the Thunder River Rapids Ride at the Queensland attraction when their raft came into contact with another carriage and flipped over, tossing some of the passengers onto the conveyer belt and into the ride's machinery.

Low's 10-year-old son and Goodchild's 12-year-old daughter were also on the raft, but survived the accident.

Ardent Leisure pleaded guilty in July to three safety charges and was handed the punishment on Monday. The company had faced a maximum fine of $4.5 million AUD, CNN affiliate Nine News reported. CNN has contacted the company for comment.

A number of safeguarding failures were read to the court, Nine News reported, alongside a victim impact statement by Kim Dorsett, the mother of Goodchild and Dorsett.

