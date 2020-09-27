Mother of teacher who died of Covid-19 dies from it weeks later

(CNN) The mother of a South Carolina teacher who died from Covid-19 earlier this month has died after she was infected by the virus, according to a relative.

Shirley Bannister, 57, passed away from complications from Covid-19 on Sunday, according to her brother, Dennis Bell.

Bannister is the mother of Demetria Bannister, a 28-year-old elementary school teacher who died earlier this month , just a few days after testing positive for Covid-19.

Bannister "got really sick about two, three days after her daughter died" on September 7, Bell told CNN in a phone interview.

Bell said his sister was "overwhelmed" after her daughter died just weeks before.

