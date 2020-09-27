Maryland man sentenced to 1 year in jail for holding large parties, violating state's Covid-19 rules

(CNN) A Maryland man was sentenced to a year in jail for holding two large parties and violating the state's order against large gatherings, according to the Charles County state's attorney's office.

Myers' attorney, Hammad S. Matin, did not respond to CNN's requests for comment.

After being confronted by law enforcement at his home in Hughesville, Maryland, on March 22, Myers agreed to disband the first gathering of about 50 people, after initially being "argumentative" with officers, the state's attorney's office said.

Myers held a second party with more than 50 people only five days later, though, which he refused to end, according to prosecutors.

"Officers told Myers to disband the party, but again he was argumentative claiming he and his guests had the right to congregate," the release stated. "Beyond being argumentative, Myers directed his guests to stay in defiance of Governor Hogan's Orders and the officers' lawful orders to disband the party."

Myers was taken into custody after officers were unable to obtain his cooperation, prosecutors said.

District Court Judge W. Louis Hennessy also sentenced Myers to three years of unsupervised probation upon his release and ordered him to pay a $5,000 fine, according to the release.

CNN has also reached out to the Charles County Health Department on whether any Covid-19 cases in the county can be traced to the gatherings that Myers hosted.