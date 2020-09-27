M. Night Shyamalan has revealed the title and poster for his upcoming movie

(CNN) Director M. Night Shyamalan announced on Saturday the beginning of filming for his new movie titled "Old."

"Feels like a miracle that I am standing here shooting the first shot of my new film," Shyamalan said on Twitter along with a picture of himself on set. "It's called Old."

Shyamalan also released the film poster, which shows what appears to be an hourglass timer with bodies falling down instead of sand.

Nearly two weeks ago, the writer and producer shared a selfie of himself at a beach "scouting with crew" for the set of the new movie. "Feel lucky to be telling stories again," he captioned the photo.

"Old" is set to be released July 2021, according to the film poster.