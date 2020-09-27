LAPD officer injured after shooting at Harbor Station

(CNN) A suspect is in custody after an officer was injured at the Los Angeles Police Department's Harbor Community Station Saturday night, authorities said.

The incident occurred after the officer, who was working on desk operations, attempted to offer assistance to the suspect, who had walked into the station's lobby, LAPD Chief Michel Moore told reporters in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The discussion escalated into an altercation and it appears the suspect took the officer's gun from him and began firing, Moore said.

The officer was not struck by gunfire, but he is currently in the hospital recovering from injuries that are consistent with being "pistol whipped," Moore said.

The suspect fled after the watch commander, who heard the commotion arrived on the scene and "an officer-involved shooting occurred," Moore said.

Read More