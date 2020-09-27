NFL legend Joe Montana tussles with woman who attempted to kidnap his grandchild, police say

(CNN) Legendary NFL quarterback Joe Montana and his wife confronted a woman suspected of trying to kidnap their grandchild Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Montana told police the woman -- later identified as Sodsai Dalzell -- entered his home in Malibu, California, removed his 9-month-old grandchild from a playpen and held the child in her arms.

Montana and his wife, Jennifer, confronted the woman, attempted to de-escalate the situation and asked the woman to give their grandchild back, police said.

"A tussle ensued and Mrs. Montana was able to safely pry the child out of the suspect's arms," a statement from sheriff's department reads.

Dalzell fled Montana's home to a nearby house in Malibu where she was later taken into custody by sheriff's deputies. She is facing charges of kidnapping and burglary.

