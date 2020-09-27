Two female coaches and a female official make NFL history by being on the field at the same time

(CNN) For the first time in the NFL's history, three women were on the gridiron Sunday in an official capacity during a regular-season game.

A female coach was on each sideline and a female official was on the field when Washington Football Team faced off against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

Both teams shared their excitement in being a part of a historic day on their social media accounts.

"Making history. Today's game marks the first regular-season game in @NFL history to have a female coach on both sidelines + a female official," the Browns tweeted Sunday.