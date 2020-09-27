Black Americans are #sickandtired of the lack of justice for police killings. The Breonna Taylor decision is yet another disappointment

(CNN) The news that the officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor wouldn't be charged in her death didn't come as a surprise to many Black Americans -- the state of emergency and boarded up buildings in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, combined with hundreds of years of history, were strong clues that she would not get the justice they were demanding.

That didn't make the announcement any easier to take.

"This was not a surprise for us, and that's the problem," said Ashlee Phillips, a 28-year-old businesswoman who just opened her own thrift shop in Louisville. "We may say 'we're not surprised,' but that doesn't mean that it's not traumatic."

Thousands of Black Americans are voicing their frustration, anger and angst on social media with the tag #sickandtired, which has come out several times this year after the controversial deaths of Black men and women. And they're sick and tired of having to use it.