French Open begins as top players grumble over cold weather

(CNN) The French Open got off to a wet and chilly start on Sunday, with the former world No.1 Victoria Azarenka walking off court during a lull in proceedings because of the cold weather.

The tournament's 10th seed was 2-1 up against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic in the first round when she took matters into her own hands after light rain paused the match.

When she was asked to remain on court by a match official while a decision was taken about whether play should continue, the Belarusian tennis player said she would not carry on waiting outside.

"I'm not going to sit here because I'm going to get frozen," she told the supervisor.

After complaining that it was only 8 degrees Celsius (46.4 degrees Fahrenheit), the two-time grand slam winner said she lived in Florida and was "used to hot weather."

