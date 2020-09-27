Andrew Aydin is creator and co-author of the award-winning and New York Times bestselling graphic memoir series "March," about the life and civil rights work of Rep. John Lewis. The trilogy is illustrated by award-winning graphic novelist Nate Powell, whose forthcoming book, "Save It For Later: Promises, Parenthood, and the Urgency of Protest," will be published in 2021. The views expressed here are their own. View more opinion at CNN.

(CNN) How does an icon reinvent himself? And how does he do it at 70?

Creating a graphic-novel memoir with the explicit goal of making nonviolent revolution attainable and urgent was audacious, but the late Rep. John Lewis took that risk with us, alongside us and precisely because he knew the stakes.

We're still in awe of his trust in us to tell his life story, including his willingness to risk being brushed off and laughed at for this choice of medium and format.

He was also conscious of the role the Internet played in creating a new literacy among young people. Words and pictures worked together in tweeted memes in much the same way as a comic panel. Sequential narrative was becoming the language of young adults. At the same time as we made our comics, Andrew and the Congressman worked together in the Congressional office (their day jobs, as Lewis would describe it) to dramatize the stories of the movement through social media, creating the now ubiquitous "#goodtrouble." These efforts worked hand in hand to sensitize, educate and inspire young people, bringing them a history and view of the world around them that was at once both iconic and immediate.

