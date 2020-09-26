A Texas teacher was fired for wearing a Black Lives Matter face mask

(CNN) A Texas teacher was fired for continuing to wear a Black Lives Matter face mask after school officials asked her to stop.

Lillian White, an art teacher at Great Hearts Western Hills , a public charter school in San Antonio, began wearing a face mask that read "Black Lives Matter" and "Silence is Violence" after the charter school reopened in the summer for in-person workdays amid the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, students were not on campus.

White said she wore the mask to demonstrate her support for Black students and faculty, but also to advocate for an anti-racism action plan and a more diverse curriculum.

Protests over racial injustice erupted across the United States this summer after several high-profile killings of Black people by police. The Black Lives Matter movement has been central to the protests.

After nearly two weeks of wearing the mask, White said she received a message from a school official asking her to stop.

