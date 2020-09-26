Portland on edge as far-right group holds rally with counterprotesters nearby

(CNN) Members of the far-right Proud Boys -- some carrying firearms and wearing body armor -- massed at a rally on Saturday in Portland, Oregon, as counter rallies unfolded nearby and officials in the tense city braced for violence.

At least three people were arrested after nearly 1,500 people gathered at two of three rallies, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.

The Proud Boys event started about noon PST with speeches by group leader Enrique Tarrio and other supporters. Some rally goers carried baseball bats. Others held President Trump campaign signs. Protective shields were handed out from a van.

"We are aware that shields are being displayed at both event locations," the sheriff's office said via Twitter. "We want everyone to be safe, so we will seize weapons and shields as can be done safely and as resources allow."

The sheriff's office estimated 1,000 people attended the Proud Boys rally at Delta Park in north Portland.