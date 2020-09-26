Oregon environmentalist George Atiyeh confirmed dead in Beachie Creek Fire, family says

(CNN) The remains of missing environmentalist George Atiyeh were found after the Beachie Creek Fire consumed his property and the area around his home, his daughter confirmed on Facebook Friday.

Atiyeh, 72, was last seen on September 7 before the Beachie Creek Fire exploded during overnight hours in the area where his home was located.

"The Atiyeh family has received confirmation from the Marion County Sheriff's office, that the remains found on George Atiyeh's property, was in fact him," Aniese Mitchell, Atiyeh's daughter, posted on Facebook late Friday night.

Mitchell thanked friends, family and the community for their support during this time and asked that any donations made in her father's honor be directed to Opal Creek Ancient Forest Center.

The Beachie Creek Fire began August 16 in the Opal Creek Wilderness, about 2 miles south of Jawbone Flats and 6 miles north of Detroit, Oregon, according to the US Forest Service's InciWeb system

