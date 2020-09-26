A 5-year-old girl was killed in a stabbing incident in Chicago, police say

(CNN) A young girl was fatally stabbed Saturday in Chicago, police said.

The 5-year-old girl, who was not identified, was wounded at a home in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Saturday morning. She was taken to a hospital after police responded to several 911 calls about a person who had been stabbed, Chicago police said.

The child was later pronounced dead, police said.

A 27-year-old woman was detained in connection with the stabbing, Officer Jose Jara, a police spokesman, told CNN affiliate WLS . The woman was not identified.

Jara said the girl and the woman "may be related."

Read More