Nearly 100,000 customers may lose power over fire danger in California

(CNN) Nearly 100,000 Pacific Gas and Electric customers may lose power over fire danger in California ahead of a weekend that could bring record-breaking heat.

PG&E says it's planning to shut off power starting Sunday morning to prevent electrical equipment from sparking a wildfire as strong winds and high temperatures are expected. Power may not return until Monday.

Firefighters throughout the state are still battling 25 major wildfires, some of which have been burning for more than a month. About six counties currently face evacuation orders in the historic fire season that has claimed more than two dozen lives and scorched millions of acres.

The potential power shutoffs will affect about 96,876 customers and include counties in the San Francisco Bay Area. Approximately 300,000 people would likely be affected by the potential shutoff, based on Census data.

Customers in portions of Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Kern, Lake, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Tehama and Yuba counties are being notified, according to the statement.

