A kitten that looks like Baby Yoda was rescued from a California wildfire

By Alaa Elassar, CNN

Updated 7:25 PM ET, Sat September 26, 2020

A kitten that looks like Baby Yoda was rescued from the California wildfires.
A kitten that looks like Baby Yoda was rescued from the California wildfires.

(CNN)The Force must have been with a kitten rescued in a Northern California wildfire as the feline bears a striking resemblance to Baby Yoda.

Firefighters found the kitten, estimated to be about 2 to 3 weeks old, in the middle of the road while battling the North Complex Fire in Northern California on September 20.
The kitten was covered in smoke and ash when she was taken to the Cal Oak Animal Shelter and examined by a veterinarian, North Valley Animal Disaster Group said on Facebook. The group named her, of course, Baby Yoda.
"As of last night, her foster has said she is doing great," North Valley vice president Norm Rosene told CNN. "Baby Yoda will have no problem finding a home."
    With enormous ears, round eyes, and a little button nose, Baby Yoda looks just like the "Star Wars" character and is hard to resist. Rosene said the group has been flooded with requests from people interested in adopting her.
    Read More
    Baby Yoda is currently in the care of a medical foster care provider, who is showering her with love and attention until she is ready to be adopted.
