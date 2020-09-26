Arkansas man finds 9-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park

(CNN) Persistence pays.

Kevin Kinard was visiting Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park when he discovered a 9.07 carat diamond.

Kinard, from Maumelle, Arkansas, has been going to park since a second-grade field trip -- even though he had always come back empty handed.

He's 33 now. And he's got the second-largest diamond found in the park's history.

Kinard was at the park with friends on Labor Day.