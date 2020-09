This is what a job ad for an alligator hunter looks like

(CNN) If you're a fearless Floridian looking for a new gig, this opening might be right up your alley: nuisance alligator trapping.

Applicants for the position of "nuisance alligator trapper" are being solicited by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Division of Hunting and Game Management.

According to the state's FWC website , the initiative is part of its Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program, otherwise known as SNAP, that contracts with private individuals to lawfully respond to and remove "specific nuisance alligators."

The job is not full-time, however, and compensation is not necessarily what you'd expect.

"Nuisance alligator trappers are primarily compensated by their marketing and sale of alligator products (hides and meat) from nuisance alligators taken," the FWC said. "Trappers also may receive a small expense reimbursement from the FWC for each alligator taken."