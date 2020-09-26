British prince receives fossilized shark tooth from naturalist David Attenborough

London (CNN) Naturalist and veteran broadcaster David Attenborough has given Prince George a souvenir to treasure: a fossilized giant shark's tooth that he discovered in Malta more than 50 years ago.

The young royal, 7, received the gift from the TV host at Kensington Palace in London earlier this week, after a private screening of Attenborough's latest environmental documentary, "A Life On Our Planet," which focuses on the harm that has been done to the natural world in recent decades.

Prince William and Attenborough attended the outdoor viewing in the palace's grounds on Thursday, before the 94-year-old spoke to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children and presented his gift to George.

Prince William and Prince Louis examine the tooth of a giant shark given to them by Naturalist Sir David Attenborough in the gardens of Kensington Palace in London.

The tooth, which belonged to a member of the extinct shark species Carcharocles megalodon, was discovered by the world-renowned naturalist in some limestone on the island of Malta during a family trip there in the late 1960s.

The megalodon, whose name means "giant tooth" in Ancient Greek, is thought to have had an average length of more than 10 meters, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.

