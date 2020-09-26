Paris knife attack suspect is of Pakistani origin, French authorities say

(CNN) The main suspect arrested over a knife attack in Paris on Friday near the former offices of the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo is of Pakistani origin, French authorities have said.

France's Interior Minister, Gérald Darmanin, told France 2 in an interview on Friday that authorities were working to verify more details about the suspect's background after the attack that left two people seriously injured.

The minister also confirmed that the incident was being treated as "an act of Islamist terrorism."

The lead suspect had not been known to police for "radicalization" but was arrested last month for carrying a screwdriver, Darmanin added.

Police say seven people have been arrested over the attack. Five of the arrests were made in an apartment "likely to have been used by the main suspect," a judicial source told CNN on Friday.

