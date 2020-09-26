Galaxy Buds Live are seeing a discount for the first time ever, and it’s courtesy of Woot! Samsung’s unique true wireless earbuds are down to just $144.99 and Prime members get an additional savings of $10.

Galaxy Buds Live ($134.99 for Prime members or $144.99, originally $169.99; woot.com

So what sets the Galaxy Buds Live apart? Well, for starters, they’re shaped like beans, and sit against your ear; there’s no tiny speaker sticking out of the buds and into your ear canal. Instead, a speaker on the bottom of the bean-shaped buds will play the audio into your ear. It’s an open-air setup, so folks around you will be able to hear whatever you’re listening to, but you can bet they deliver a robust soundstage. To make sure they don’t fall out, there’s a wingtip at the top of each bud as well.

This design is so snug, we even called them the most comfortable earbuds in our review — plus, we love the shiny Mystic Bronze color of the buds. Best of all, all of this top-notch hardware and design pairs best with Galaxy devices, though it will work just fine with any Bluetooth-enabled device. You can expect six hours of playtime with ANC on and eight hours with ANC off.

So if you want the Galaxy Buds Live at this discounted price, act fast: This deal will last for one day only or until the buds are sold out.

