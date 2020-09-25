Cardinal proclaims innocence after resigning in Vatican financial scandal

(CNN) One of the Vatican's powerful cardinals has resigned from his post amid a growing financial scandal.

Giovanni Angelo Becciu says he was accused of embezzlement and proclaimed his innocence during a press conference on Friday, the day after he was effectively fired by Pope Francis

Pope Francis celebrates the Pentecost mass on May 31, 2020 at St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican.

Becciu served as the "substitute" in the Vatican's Secretariat of State, a powerful position similar to chief-of-staff, from 2011.

The 72-year-old was created cardinal by Pope Francis in 2018 and made the head of the office which oversees canonizations of saints.

Becciu's tenure came to an abrupt halt late Thursday night, when the Vatican announced in a brief communique that Pope Francis had accepted the cardinal's resignation. No further explanation was given by the Vatican.

