(CNN) When the next astronaut to reach the moon walks on the lunar surface in 2024, she'll face radiation levels 200 times higher than on Earth.

While Apollo mission astronauts carried dosimeters to the moon to measure radiation, the data was never reported.

The first systematically documented measurements of radiation on the moon were undertaken in January 2019 when China's Chang'e 4 robotic spacecraft mission landed on the far side of the Moon, according to a new study in the journal Science Advances.

Astronauts on moon missions would experience an average daily radiation dose equivalent to 1,369 microsieverts per day -- about 2.6 times higher than the International Space Station crew's daily dose, the study said.

Radiation is energy that is emitted in electromagnetic waves or particles. This includes visible light and heat (infrared radiation) that we can feel and others we can't, like X-rays and radio waves. However, astronauts face a number of potentially harmful radiation sources in space from which the Earth's atmosphere largely protects us.