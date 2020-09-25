Thom Brennaman resigns from Cincinnati Reds after uttering anti-gay slur

(CNN) Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has resigned, according to CNN affiliate WCPO. He had been suspended by the team after he uttered an anti-gay slur on air last month.

"My family and I have decided that I am going to step away from my role as the television voice of the Cincinnati Reds," Brennaman said in a statement to WCPO.

"I would like to thank the Reds, Reds fans and the LGBTQ Community for the incredible support and grace they have shown my family and me," he wrote.

Brennaman was heard saying, "One of the f*g capitals of the world," during a Fox Sports Ohio broadcast last month.

The comment was made after a commercial break during a doubleheader between the Reds and the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Missouri.

