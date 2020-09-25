A teacher's aide who worked with special needs students, and her brother, a paramedic, died from coronavirus just one day apart

(CNN) A mother and father are mourning after their two children died from coronavirus just one day apart.

Gerald "Jerry" Jones, 51, was a longtime paramedic in Volusia County, Florida. His sister, Shyla Pennington, 41, was a teaching assistant at Volusia County Schools.

"When it rains it pours," Jones wrote on September 13. "Our son Gerald Jones has been admitted to the hospital with Covid19 so please send your prayers for him as well as our daughter Shyla Pennington."

Pennington died on Saturday, September 19. Jones died the very next day.

CNN reached out to the family for comment, however, Volusia County requested all "to respect the family's privacy and refrain from contacting them in this difficult time as they continue to cope with their loss."

A paramedic who helped families for years

Jones was a paramedic with the Volusia County Emergency Medical Services team since 1999, according to a statement from the county.

"Jerry was respected and loved by all who knew him. Right now, our focus is on providing help and support to his family in their time of grief," County Manager George Recktenwald said.

Jamie Jarrard told CNN affiliate WKMG that Jones had been helping families for years.

"He came to the house a couple times for myself, taking me to the hospital and I was scared," Jarrad said. "[He] told me that everything would be okay."

Years ago, when Jarrard's daughter had a speech impediment, he told the affiliate, it was Pennington who worked with her.

"She was amazing. You couldn't ask for a better teacher than Ms. Pennington," he said.

A paraprofessional who loved helping kids

Pennington was a paraprofessional helping with special needs children for nearly two decades, working at three different elementary schools in the area.

Susan Persis, former Pine Trail Elementary School principal and Ormond Beach City Commissioner, told WKMG that Pennington was always smiling and happy.

"She took her job so seriously and did everything she could to help the students," she said.

Pennington had been with the district for 18 years and had just started teaching at Sugar Mill Elementary School, according to the affiliate.

The school district is not releasing specifics regarding Pennington's death, a spokesperson told CNN.

"She was a dedicated employee who loved children and also was a devoted mother, daughter, sister, and friend to many," the district's statement said. "We are deeply saddened by her passing, and our hearts go out to her family, friends, and colleagues in Volusia County Schools."

Siblings who risked their health for the community

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood remembered the brother and sister in a Facebook post as "two public servants" who served the community.

"The human toll of Covid-19 is real, and these are the first responders and front-line workers who risk their own health and safety to keep our society functioning," he said. "No one has all the answers to this health crisis, but I pray we are doing enough to protect people like Gerald and Shyla."