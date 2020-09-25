Protester hit by vehicle during march down Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood

(CNN) A protester was struck by a pick-up truck during a march for Breonna Taylor at Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles Thursday night.

Demonstrators had peacefully gathered near a cemetery in Hollywood where they listened to speakers before beginning the march. There were approximately 300 people in the crowd, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

But as the group reached Sunset Boulevard, a blue pick-up truck "maneuvered through the crowd and became involved in an altercation," the LAPD said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"As the driver attempted to get away from the situation, he struck a protestor standing in the street," the statement added.

Protesters have gathered in cities across the US after a grand jury declined to charge three officers in Breonna Taylor's killing more than six months after she was shot to death while police were executing a warrant. Only one of the three officers involved was indicted on first-degree wanton endangerment charges for the risk put on Taylor's neighbors.

