A homeless Black man was fatally shot by a California deputy during a struggle

(CNN) Protests broke out in San Clemente, California, on Thursday, a day after a homeless Black man was fatally shot by an Orange County sheriff's deputy after the man grabbed a deputy's gun during a struggle, authorities said.

Kurt Reinhold, 42, died Wednesday after two deputies from the sheriff department's Homeless Outreach Team encountered him about 1:12 p.m. near the Hotel Miramar, Sheriff Don Barnes said in a news conference.

A physical altercation ensued, Barnes said, and Reinhold "grabbed one of the deputies' weapons and appears to have tried to bring it out of the holster." It's unclear if Reinhold completely unholstered the weapon.

"It was a significant struggle with Mr. Reinhold that went on for some time, and the deputy did state four different times, 'He's got my gun,'" on four separate occasions," Barnes said, citing a video independently provided by a witness.

One of the deputies shot twice, Barnes said. The deputies tried to provide medical treatment, but Reinhold was pronounced dead at the scene.

