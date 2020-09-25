Louisville police major relieved of command after reportedly insulting protesters in email to other officers

(CNN) Maj. Bridget Hallahan has been relieved of command of the Louisville Metro Police Department's Fifth Division two days after the Louisville Courier Journal reported that the major had insulted protesters in an August email to other officers.

Interim Police Chief Robert Schroeder made the announcement Friday. Schroeder also said that Hallahan is expected to retire from the department on October 1.

According to Courier Journal, Hallahan's email read, in part, "These ANTIFA and BLM people, especially the ones who just jumped on the bandwagon 'yesterday' because they became 'woke' (insert eye roll here), do not deserve a second glance or thought from us."

"Our little pinky toenails have more character, morals, and ethics, than these punks have in their entire body... Do not respond to them. If we do, we only validate what they did," the email continued, according to the newspaper. "Don't make them important, because they are not. They will be the ones washing our cars, cashing us out at the Walmart, or living in their parents' basement playing COD for their entire life."

CNN has been unable to independently verify the contents of the email.

