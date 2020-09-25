Keith Hufnagel, skateboarding icon and streetwear founder, dies at 46

(CNN) The world of skateboarding has lost an icon and entrepreneur with the death of Keith Hufnagel at the age of 46.

Hufnagel, the founder of the streetwear company Huf Worldwide, had been battling brain cancer for more than two years. His brand announced his passing on Thursday.

"We are absolutely heartbroken to deliver the news today that HUF founder Keith Hufnagel has passed away," the company wrote on Instagram.

"Keith was not only the 'HUF'nagel in HUF. He was the heart and soul of this brand. He built and brought together a community of people like no one else could," the post continued.

CNN has contacted Huf Worldwide for a statement, but has not heard back.

