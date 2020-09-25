Johnson and Johnson vaccine produced strong immune response, early results say

(CNN) There is some good news on Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine.

Early results from a Phase 1/2a clinical trial show it was well tolerated and even one dose appeared to produce a strong immune response in almost all of the 800 participants.

The trial included two age groups: 18- to 55-year-olds and 65 and older, and looked at the safety and side effects of two different doses. Initial findings from the trials suggest the vaccine does provoke an immune response and is safe enough to move into large-scale trials.

The study was posted on MedRxiv, but it has not been peer-reviewed or published in a medical journal yet.

The researchers found that 99% of the participants age 18 to 55 in both dose groups had developed antibodies against the virus 29 days after getting vaccinated. The analysis found that most of the side effects, like fever, headache, fatigue, body aches and injection-site pain, were mild and resolved after a couple of days.

