Three railroad workers built a 'man cave' under New York's Grand Central Terminal

(CNN) Three railroad employees were suspended without pay for converting a room underneath Grand Central Terminal in New York City into their own personal 'man cave.'

The room was furnished with a wall-mounted TV connected to a streaming device, a futon couch, refrigerator, air mattress, and microwave, according to a report released Thursday by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Inspector Carolyn Pokorny.

"Many a New Yorker has fantasized about kicking back with a cold beer in a prime piece of Manhattan real estate-- especially one this close to good transportation," Pokorny said in an online statement. "But few would have the chutzpah to commandeer a secret room beneath Grand Central Terminal & make it their very own man-cave sustained with MTA resources, and maintained at our riders' expense."

The wall-mounted flat screen TV found in the man cave was connected to a streaming device. A cabinet just below the TV appeared to be constructed to conceal the television, according to the MTA.

The Office of the Inspector General (OIG) found:

-- a half-consumed beer in the refrigerator and an empty can in the trash

-- a cabinet under the TV that they think was built to hide the TV

Read More