Florida governor signs order clearing restaurants and bars to fully open

(CNN) Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order Friday allowing restaurants and bars to immediately begin operating at 100% capacity.

The move means the state is transitioning into Phase 3 of reopening. The order treats restaurants and bars differently in terms of what local municipalities can do to restrict operations.

"There will not be limitations, from the state of Florida," he said.

DeSantis said he fully expects the state to host a "full Super Bowl" in February. The Super Bowl is scheduled to be held in Tampa Bay on February 7, 2021, according to the event's website.

"We expect to do a full Super Bowl and we're going to show that we're going to be able to do that," he said.

