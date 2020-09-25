Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs order clearing restaurants and bars to fully open

(CNN) Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) announced that he has signed an order moving Florida into Phase 3 of re-opening at a press conference today.

DeSantis emphasized the impact the move will have on restaurants and bars, which can now operate at 100 percent capacity. "There will not be limitations, from the state of Florida," DeSantis said.

The order does treat restaurants and bars differently in terms of what local municipalities can do to restrict operations. "If a local restricts between 50 and 100, they've got to provide the justification and they've got to identify what the costs are involved with doing that are," the Governor added.

Conversely, bars, which were operating at 50 percent capacity, must be authorized to scale up to 100 percent by local governments.

"If you want to go beyond the 50, you can authorize it and do it," DeSantis said. "We're not telling you [that] you have to, but we're not going to stand in the way of that," he added.

