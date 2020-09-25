(CNN) The tables quickly turned for an 89-year-old pizza delivery driver who received a surprise delivery of his own from "regulars" on his route -- a $12,000 tip.

Derlin Newey was in disbelief Tuesday morning when the Valdez family knocked on the door of his Utah home. CNN affiliate KSL TV was there to witness the moment.

"How do I ever say thank you? I don't know what to say," said Newey as he held back tears of joy.

Newey delivers pizzas for Papa John's about 30 hours a week. He told KSL that he started the job after realizing he couldn't live solely on social security.

89-year old Derlin Newey started delivering pizzas to make ends meet. He never thought one of his customers would change everything. Here's our story for @KSL5TV on the delivery he never saw coming. #ksltv #goodnews



In addition to being a delivery driver, Newey is also a rising TikTok star thanks to some loyal customers inspired by his kindness.

