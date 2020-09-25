Daily Caller reporters arrested and held overnight while covering Louisville protests

In pictures: Breonna Taylor decision sparks protests
Protesters light up their cell phones during a demonstration on Interstate 64 in St. Louis, Missouri, on Thursday, September 24.
A protester wears a gas mask outside the First Unitarian Church on Thursday in Louisville, Kentucky.
Police speak with protesters at the First Unitarian Church on Thursday in Louisville.
Tanesha Grant led about 100 people in a peaceful protest at Union Square in Manhattan on Thursday, September 24, one day after a grand jury charged only one officer for shooting into a neighboring apartment in the case of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky. The protesters held signs calling for justice for Taylor as well as defunding the police.
Protesters march through Louisville, Kentucky on September 24.
An armed counter-protester speaks with Black Lives Matter demonstrators, on September 24, in Louisville, Kentucky.
Supporters of Breonna Taylor raise their fists near Jefferson Square Park in Louisville, Kentucky, on September 24.
Sheree Barbour holds her fist in the air as people protest the grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case on Wednesday, September 23, in Denver, Colorado.